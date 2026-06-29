YUNGBLUD’s Bludfest Is A Festival Community Built Around Fans

MILTON KEYNES, UK (CelebrityAccess) — When YUNGBLUD launched Bludfest in 2024, he wasn’t trying to create just another summer music festival. Instead, the British rocker set out to build an affordable, fan-first event where music, community and being yourself were at the forefront.

The idea was born out of YUNGBLUD’s growing frustration with the rising cost of live music. As festival and concert ticket prices continued to climb, he wanted to create an event that fans could afford while still delivering a lineup featuring major artists alongside emerging talent. The inaugural Bludfest debuted at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes with tickets priced at £49.50, a deliberate effort to keep the event accessible to as many fans as possible.

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Since its debut, Bludfest has grown into far more than a day of live performances. The festival is designed to reflect the inclusive community YUNGBLUD has built throughout his career, with attractions and experiences intended to encourage fans to connect.

One of the festival’s most talked-about features is the “Make A Friend” area, a dedicated space where attendees who arrive alone—or simply want to meet new people – can connect with fellow fans. The concept reinforces one of the festival’s central messages: no one should feel like they have to experience music alone.

Bludfest also includes interactive fan zones, tattoo and barber experiences, skating areas, vintage clothing vendors, art installations, wellness spaces, food from independent vendors and community organizations promoting mental health awareness and inclusion. Rather than focusing solely on performances, the festival encourages fans to spend the day exploring, meeting people and taking part in activities throughout the grounds.

The festival’s lineup also reflects YUNGBLUD’s diverse musical tastes, blending rock, punk, alternative, hip-hop and pop artists alongside newer acts he believes deserve a wider audience.

Bludfest continues to evolve. After two successful years in Milton Keynes, the festival expanded internationally in 2026, moving to Park 360 in Hradec Králové, Czechia. The new location introduced camping and glamping options while maintaining the event’s focus on affordability, inclusivity and community.