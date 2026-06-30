Ashe Signs With Atlantic Records And Doomsday/Universal Music Publishing Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Ashe has confirmed her signing with Atlantic Records and publishing deals with Doomsday/Universal Music Publishing Group.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting my whole career for the partnership I’ve found at Atlantic. Joining the label and this team was an effortless decision,” Ashe details. “From our first meeting, I felt uniquely understood. They’re thoughtful, intentional, and genuinely care. The fact that our first meeting involved tacos, cookies, and painting pottery told me they understood me. I’m immensely grateful to begin this next chapter with people I trust so deeply.”

Ashe hits the road this summer supporting Benson Boone, with stops including Denver, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Diego and more. See below for a complete list of dates.

Last year found the acclaimed singer-songwriter teaming up with her close collaborator and friend Finneas as The Favors; the duo released their debut album The Dream to great fanfare.

Ashe’s most recent solo studio album Willson (2024) marked a return to her Nashville and songwriting roots. The LP completed a trilogy, following Ashlyn (2021) and Rae (2022).

Ashe’s meteoric rise to pop stardom over the years has led to notable collaborations and stages shared with some of the industry’s biggest names, Finneas, Noah Kahan and Niall Horan included. 2025 found her touring with Kelsea Ballerini and Gracie Abrams. Her global smash hit “Moral of the Story” was featured on the original soundtrack of Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) after gaining billions of streams and reaching #2 on both the Global and U.S. Spotify Viral 50 charts.

TOUR DATES

July 30—Ball Arena—Denver, CO*

August 2—Spokane Arena—Spokane, WA*

August 4—Climate Pledge Arena—Seattle, WA*

August 5—Moda Center—Portland, OR*

August 7—SAP Center at San Jose—San Jose, CA*

August 10—Crypto.com Arena—Los Angeles, CA*

August 11—Crypto.com Arena—Los Angeles, CA*

August 14—T-Mobile Arena—Las Vegas, NV*

August 15—Pechanga Arena San Diego—San Diego, CA*

*supporting Benson Boone