Clive Davis Laid To Rest In Emotional New York City Funeral

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The music world came together in New York City this week to say goodbye to one of its most influential figures, Clive Davis, in a heartfelt and emotional funeral service.

The legendary music executive was honored on June 29 at Central Synagogue in Manhattan, a week after his death on June 22 at the age of 94.

The service brought out an extraordinary mix of artists, industry leaders, and public figures—many of whom built their careers with Davis’ guidance. Among those in attendance were Alicia Keys, Bruce Springsteen, Dionne Warwick, Barry Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, and Kenny G, all gathering to pay tribute to the man often described as having a “golden ear” for talent.

The ceremony itself was filled with both music and deeply personal memories. It opened with a performance by Kenny G while Jennifer Hudson delivered powerful renditions during the service, of “Hallelujah” and “I Will Always Love You,” honoring Davis’ connection to Whitney Houston and the artists he championed.

Speeches from close collaborators revealed the depth of Davis’ impact. Alicia Keys spoke about meeting him as a teenager and how he believed in her before she fully believed in herself. Dionne Warwick and Barry Manilow also shared personal reflections, recalling both his professional instinct and his enduring friendships. Warwick described him simply as “a dear friend,” while Manilow spoke about their creative partnership and how much he would miss him.

Bruce Springsteen delivered one of the most powerful and personal moments of the service, blending humor, storytelling, and deep gratitude as he remembered Clive Davis not just as a legendary executive, but as the man who changed his life forever. He recalled meeting Davis as a “22‑year‑old nobody,” explaining that the same warmth, kindness, and respect Davis showed him that day never changed over the next 50 years. Springsteen described Davis as “big, and bombastic, and brave, and full of ideas,” adding with a smile that he “was born to run… everything,” a line that brought both laughter and emotion to the room. But beyond the humor, his tribute underscored Davis’ loyalty and humanity, noting that he didn’t just love music—he loved the people who made it, standing by artists through every stage of their careers.

Though the funeral was a private, invitation-only service, it was livestreamed, allowing fans around the world to witness the tribute and share in the farewell.

In the end, the service reflected not just his achievements, but the personal connections he built. For many in attendance, the farewell was not only to a music legend, but to a mentor, friend, and guiding force behind decades of iconic music.

RIP