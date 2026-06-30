Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Own Record With Sold-Out ‘Aura World Tour’ North American Leg

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Global Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh concluded the North American leg of his record-breaking Aura World Tour with two sold-out nights at San Francisco’s Chase Center. The 15-date run drew over 225,000 fans and grossed $32 million, surpassing the success of his groundbreaking 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour, which grossed $27 million and previously stood as the highest-grossing North American tour by a Punjabi artist.

Promoted by Live Nation, the North American leg launched on April 23 with a stadium performance at BC Place in Vancouver before making stops across major markets including Dallas, Toronto, and New York City. Among the tour’s many milestones were two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, making Diljit the first South Asian artist ever to sell out two dates at the iconic venue.

The tour’s historic run was evident from the start. Upon its initial on-sale, Aura delivered the largest North American presale for a South Asian artist in Live Nation history, selling more than 130,000 tickets in its first two days. The success of the tour further cements Diljit’s status as a global superstar and underscores the growing demand for Punjabi and South Asian artists on the world stage.

Diljit’s Aura World Tour officially launched last year with multiple dates in Sydney and Melbourne in November, making history as the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out stadiums across Australia, collectively drawing more than 90,000 fans. The momentum continues this fall as Diljit becomes the first South Asian artist to headline and sell Wembley Stadium in London, with a performance scheduled for September 12, 2026.

In 2025, Diljit received an International Emmy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor for his acclaimed role in the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, marking a significant moment for Indian representation on the global stage. That same year, VOGUEreaders named Diljit Best Dressed at the 2025 Met Gala, where he turned heads in a custom ivory Prabal Gurung sherwani and turban featuring meaningful cultural details. Most recently, J Balvin joined Diljit on a remix of his 2025 track “Senorita.”