Human Artistry Campaign Announces MusicNation As First Signatory From The Middle East

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Music Nation Copyrights Management (MusicNation), based in the United Arab Emirates, has joined the Human Artistry Campaign, a global coalition of more than 200 organizations advocating for responsible AI that protects human creativity and creator rights.

The move makes MusicNation the first signatory from the Middle East, expanding the campaign’s international reach as discussions around AI and copyright continue to grow.

Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, MusicNation’s Founder and Chairwoman, said: “We are proud to join the Human Artistry Campaign to support responsible AI, clear licensing frameworks and protections that ensure creators and technology companies can thrive together.”

The Human Artistry Campaign unites organizations across music, film, publishing and other creative sectors to promote ethical AI practices, including protecting artists’ rights and ensuring control over the use of their work, voice and likeness.

MusicNation’s involvement also reflects its role in supporting the UAE’s vision for AI and copyright protection, while building rights management systems focused on transparency and accurate royalty distribution, alongside partners including BMI and SoundExchange.

Al Mubarak added: “The UAE has quickly established itself as one of the world’s most forward-looking markets for AI, innovation and the creative economy. As that momentum accelerates, MusicNation and our allies in the Human Artistry Campaign seek to support the next phase of growth on trust, transparency and respect for human creativity. We are proud to join the Human Artistry Campaign to support responsible AI, clear licensing frameworks and protections that ensure creators and technology companies can thrive together.”

MusicNation CEO Amer M. Samhoun said: “Human creativity is the foundation of music. As new technologies emerge, our goal is not to impede innovation, but to help ensure it develops on a foundation of respect for creators, clear licensing, transparency and trust. That is essential for artists, for technology companies and for the future of the creative economy.”

Dr. Moiya McTier, senior advisor to the campaign, added: “MusicNation’s support reflects the growing global recognition that responsible AI must be built with respect for human creativity. Innovators and policymakers around the world are working to embrace powerful new technologies while preserving the uniquely human artistry, identity and rights that fuel culture. MusicNation’s leadership in the Middle East is an important addition to this growing international movement that prioritizes creators.”