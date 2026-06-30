Joan Of Arc Music Signs Classic Country Singer Carlisle Wright To Management

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Joan of Arc Music has signed rising classic country artist Carlisle Wright to management. A fourth-generation artist, Wright’s country roots shine on recent releases “Honkytonk Talkin’” and “Half My Heroes,” which blend a fresh, youthful perspective with traditional country storytelling.

The announcement follows Wright’s Grand Ole Opry debut, one of several career-defining moments in a milestone-filled year so far for the singer-songwriter. Wright recently won the 2026 Belmont University Country Showcase, made her CMA Fest debut on the Tractor Supply Spotlight Stage, and opened for her Uncle Hat, country music icon Alan Jackson, for his sold-out “Last Call: One More For The Road – The Finale” concert at Nissan Stadium.

After being surprised with a formal invitation from Jackson, Wright’s Opry debut set featured performances of her original song, “Half My Heroes,” and Jackson’s ’90s hit “Little Bitty.” Stepping into the legendary circle fulfilled a lifelong dream, cementing an emotional and historic chapter in the young artist’s journey.

“Carlisle Wright represents the future of country music,” says Cindy Mabe, Joan of Arc Music Founder and CEO. “Her artistry, combined with her commitment to keeping traditional country music alive, makes her an exceptional addition to our roster. We’re honored to guide her career as she steps into this next chapter.”

“From the very first conversation with Cindy Mabe and the Joan of Arc Music team, I knew this is where I wanted to be,” explains Wright. “They are determined to preserve and revive the sound of real country music. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with a powerhouse group of women! Here’s to classic country.”

Wright is preparing to release new music later this summer.