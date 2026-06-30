Kenny Chesney Receives Pandora Billionaire Plaque Commemorating Over 8 Billion Streams

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour decamped to Las Vegas for a special Kenny Chesney Experience edition.

Taking over the VERY Vibe Room attached to Chesney’s second Sphere residency on Friday, June 26, SiriusXM’s The Highway host Buzz Brainard and SiriusXM’s VP Music Programming Johnny Chiang took the opportunity to deliver a Pandora Billionaire plaque, commemorating over 8 billion streams on the platform.

The award places Chesney among an elite group of global artists whose catalogs continue to resonate at scale, underscoring his enduring popularity as one of country music’s most consistent hitmakers.

Joining them for the occasion were No Shoes Radio’s Tommy & Kizzi, who also interviewed Chesney’s band Rosie & the Revival for the Friday evening live broadcast.