Lorde‑Backed Startup Lume Sets Launch Date and First Releases

NEW ZEALAND (CelebrityAccess) – Lume, a New Zealand‑based music startup backed by Lorde, has confirmed it will launch its album-focused app on July 17, alongside its first slate of releases.

According to The Music Network, the platform is built around a different model from streaming, offering “boxed set‑style” digital albums that include demos, live recordings, artwork and behind‑the‑scenes content. Instead of subscriptions, Lume operates on a “buy once, own forever” approach, with 80% of net revenue going to artists and their partners.

At launch, the app will be available on Android and iOS, initially in Australia and New Zealand, with global expansion planned in the future.

The first releases will feature a mix of new and catalog material, including albums from New Zealand artists Erny Belle, Dick Move, Earth Tongue and Vera Ellen, as well as reissues from acts such as Die! Die! Die! and Fur Patrol.

Lume has also secured partnerships with independent labels including Flying Nun, Lil’ Chief Records and Melted Ice Cream, with releases set to be chart‑eligible in New Zealand.

Sacha Judd, co‑founder, said: “This material represents a holy grail for fans. They’re artefacts which add context to albums, and don’t belong on the social web. Here they’re beautifully housed and presented, and reserved for only those who really believe in and truly support an artist.”

Justin Warren, co‑founder and head of artist relations, added: “We’ve received truly incredible archival material. Everything from historically important unreleased live sets, to the voice notes where iconic New Zealand songs first began, to diary pages or exciting cover versions.”

Founded in 2025, Lume positions itself as a direct‑to‑fan platform for album‑focused artists, aiming to give fans deeper access to music while offering creators a larger share of revenue.