Melissa Etheridge To Host R.I.S.E. Summit On Psychedelic Treatment For Addiction

IRVINE, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary rock musician Melissa Etheridge will bring together leading researchers, clinicians, advocates, and people with lived experience for the inaugural R.I.S.E. Summit, hosted by the Etheridge Foundation on Thursday, November 12, 2026, in Irvine, California.

As Etheridge continues to connect with audiences through her latest album, Rise, and the accompanying tours, the Summit reflects many of the same themes of healing, resilience, and hope that have shaped both her recent work and the Foundation’s mission. Drawing from her own personal experience, Etheridge established the Foundation to advance research, education, and advocacy around innovative approaches to treating addiction and to help create new pathways to healing for individuals and families.

The Summit will be headlined by an intimate fireside conversation between Etheridge and internationally renowned addiction expert Dr. Gabor Maté and will feature presentations from leading researchers studying emerging psychedelic-assisted therapies and innovative models of care for addiction. Designed to be accessible to a broad audience, the event will translate cutting-edge science into meaningful conversations about addiction, recovery, trauma, and healing.

“As many of you know, this work is deeply personal to me,” said Etheridge. “After losing my son Beckett, I knew I wanted to do something to help other families find hope and new ways to heal.”

Representing Research, Innovation, Science, and Education, the R.I.S.E. Summit will be the largest in-person event dedicated to psychedelic treatments for addiction, highlighting the promise, challenges, and importance of this rapidly evolving field. Session topics will include research and models of care involving ibogaine, psilocybin, ayahuasca, and more. The Summit will also spotlight Indigenous-led biocultural conservation efforts that help preserve traditional plant medicine knowledge and cultures. More speakers and further information will be announced at: www.etheridgefoundation.org/rise-summit.