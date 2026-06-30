Oak View Group And Mountain America Credit Union Announce Naming Rights Deal For New Event Center

DRAPER, UT (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services, and Mountain America Credit Union have announced a multi-year naming rights sponsorship for the 5,000-seat multi-purpose event center planned as part of The Point development. Under the agreement, the venue will be named the Mountain America Event Center.

The Point is a master-planned mixed-use development project in Draper delivered through a partnership between the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority (POMSLA) and The Point Partners (TPP), a joint venture between Lincoln Property Company, Colmena Group and Wadsworth Development Group. Groundbreaking for Phase One of the project was celebrated today by The Point Partners along with state and local leaders.

“The strongest naming rights partnerships are built on a shared vision and a commitment to the communities they serve,” said Dan Griffis, President, Oak View Group Global Partnerships. “Mountain America Credit Union is a respected community leader and an ideal partner for this event center, which is the largest of its kind in the South Salt Lake Valley. This sponsorship goes beyond a name on a building, it represents an investment in delivering exceptional experiences and making a lasting impact throughout the greater region for years to come.”

“Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to partner with the state of Utah, The Point Partners and Oak View Group to introduce the Mountain America Event Center,” said Sterling Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “As a cornerstone of the largest development project in Utah’s history, the Mountain America Event Center will be a powerful driver of economic growth and a vibrant gathering place for the community.”

The multi-year partnership was executed by OVG Global Partnerships, the sponsorship and naming rights division of Oak View Group that connects world-class brands with world-class live entertainment properties. In addition to providing management and sponsorship sales at Mountain America Event Center, OVG Hospitality will provide food and beverage services and catering at the new venue.

“The start of this transformative project is a significant milestone for The Point and the entire region,” said Amy Latimer, Chief Business Officer, Oak View Group. “We are grateful for the opportunity to play a role in its future success and look forward to working alongside The Point Partners and all key stakeholders in creating an exceptional destination that brings together world-class entertainment, hospitality, and memorable guest experiences.”

In addition to the Mountain America Event Center, immediate plans for Phase One of The Point include a 363-unit multifamily residential complex, with 425,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and a 2,000-foot walkable street called The Promenade designed to be the social heart of The Point and a destination for dining, shopping and gathering.