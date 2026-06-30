Spark Arena Celebrates New Zealand K-pop Record

NEW ZEALAND (CelebrityAccess) – Spark Arena in Auckland is celebrating a major milestone after a record-breaking K-pop concert drew thousands of fans.

South Korean girl group IVE set a new record for the biggest-selling K-pop show in New Zealand during their recent performance at the venue. The concert attracted more than 8,000 attendees, highlighting the growing popularity of K-pop in the region, as reported by The Ticketing Business.

The event was part of IVE’s global “Show What I Am” tour, which has taken the group across multiple countries. Industry experts say the strong ticket demand showed how quickly K-pop continues to expand in markets like New Zealand.

Live Nation Australasia’s senior promoter Wenona Lok told Rolling Stone the group’s local fanbase was “extraordinary,” noting that the concert marked a key moment for K-pop’s growth in the country. The record-setting show adds to a broader trend of rising Asia pop events across Australia and New Zealand, signaling increased demand for global music acts in the region.