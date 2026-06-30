Stephen Bishop Announces Grammy Museum Show Celebrating 50 Years Of Careless With Special Guests

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Oscar and two-time GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop announces his first live performance in seven years at the GRAMMY Museum®, a rare and special evening celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Careless on Friday, October 9 at the iconic Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles.

This intimate event will feature acoustic performances spanning Bishop’s remarkable career, featuring special guests like Eagles songwriter Jack Tempchin, Marcus Eaton (“one of the best young singer-songwriters in America – David Crosby), and longtime musical partner of Peter Tork (Monkees) and fixture of the Troubadour scene, James Lee Stanley, as well as stories behind the songs, a live conversation moderated by Liz Kamlet (aka “Liz the Music Manager”), and audience Q&A.

The evening will celebrate the 50th anniversary limited edition vinyl release of his landmark debut album Careless, out August 14 on his own Life’s A Bish Records. Remastered by legendary engineer Bernie Grundman (Prince, Joni Mitchell, Dr. Dre), who mastered the original 1976 release, the limited edition vinyl features a newly designed gatefold package along with an extensive 20-page booklet that includes rare and previously unseen photographs, archival material, Stephen’s first-ever liner notes, and his personal reflections, as well as two unreleased bonus tracks written during the original Careless era, “Back Again” and “I Don’t Know You Anymore.”

Originally released in 1976 via Universal Music Group, Careless established Bishop as one of the most distinctive voices of his generation, featuring beloved classics such as the Billboard Hot 100 hit “On and On” (covered on Keith Urban’s latest Billboard charting album Flow State) and “Save It for a Rainy Day.” Remarkably, the album also featured contributions from legendary artists including Eric Clapton, who performed electric slide guitar on “Sinking in an Ocean of Tears” and the guitar solo on “Save It for a Rainy Day,” alongside Chaka Khan and Art Garfunkel — an extraordinary lineup for a debut release that helped define its enduring legacy. Eric Clapton and Art Garfunkel returned as guests on Bishop’s latest 2025 album THIMK, along with Graham Nash, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Christopher Cross, Jimmy Webb and many more.

The evening will include:

• Live conversation with Stephen Bishop

• Stories behind the songs and career highlights

• Special guest appearances

• Audience Q&A

• Acoustic performances

• Access to exclusive event vinyl packages