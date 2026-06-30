TIDAL Unveils New AI Policy For Music Uploads

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – TIDAL has introduced a new AI policy that will require clearer labeling of AI-generated music while cutting off royalties for tracks created entirely by artificial intelligence.

According to reports, the streaming platform will tag fully AI-generated songs with an “AI” label and make them ineligible for royalties or monetization, with the policy taking effect in July.

The company said it will still allow AI-created music on the platform, but will hold it to stricter standards and remove content linked to fraud, including songs that impersonate real artists or attempt to mislead listeners.

TIDAL also expects labels, distributors, and uploaders to identify AI-generated content before it reaches the platform, placing more responsibility on industry partners to ensure transparency.

In a statement to Variety, the company said: “Artists should have the freedom to create with AI tools, and listeners should have the autonomy to choose the type of content they consume.” It added, “Due to the problems associated with the influx of AI-generated content, we will hold AI-generated content to a higher standard of content integrity.”

The move signals a tougher stance from TIDAL compared to some rivals, focusing on protecting human creators by ensuring streaming revenue continues to go to music “produced, written, and performed by people.”