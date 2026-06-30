Virgin Music Group Unveils New Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Virgin Music Group (VMG) today announced its new global and regional leadership team, bringing together senior executives from both VMG and Downtown, following the completion of VMG’s acquisition of Downtown Music earlier this year.

The new structure combines trusted, on-the-ground expertise with an expanded suite of global services, technology, and infrastructure, giving clients the best of both: local knowledge backed by worldwide revenue-generating capabilities.

Serving partners in more than 145 countries, the combined organization offers one of the music industry’s broadest and most flexible platforms for independent artists, entrepreneurs, labels, and rightsholders. Designed to help clients succeed at every stage of their growth, VMG’s services range from high-touch to self-service, while spanning digital and physical distribution, marketing, business intelligence, neighboring rights, synchronization, royalties, and publishing administration.

Nat Pastor, Co CEO, VMG said: “Virgin Music Group and Downtown have each built their reputations by superserving the independent community and empowering local teams. This combined structure will help grow those strengths, continuing to innovate while deepening the entrepreneurial culture and trusted relationships that will define our future.”

JT Myers, Co CEO, VMG said: “Our ambition is to keep expanding what’s possible for the independent music community. That means offering each artist, entrepreneur, label, and rightsholder access to broader capabilities and a more connected global network, while remaining flexible enough to meet them wherever they are in their journey.”

VMG is organized into six key regions, with regional leaders reporting to VMG Co-CEO’s JT Myers and Nat Pastor. In their respective markets, VMG’s regional and country leaders have oversight of FUGA and Downtown Artist & Label Services’ local functions, with Downtown executives taking key positions as below.

• North America is led by Jacqueline Saturn as President, North America & EVP Global Artist Relations. Sarah Landy is appointed SVP, Business Development, North America, reporting to Saturn.

• LATAM is led by Victor González as President, LATAM, US Latin & Spain

• Brazil and Portugal are led by Cris Falcao as President. Renato Vanzella is appointed Managing Director, Brazil, reporting to Falcao.

• Europe is led by Nick Roden as President, Europe. Liz Northeast is appointed as SVP & General Manager, Europe, reporting to Roden.

• Asia, Middle East, Africa are led by Michael Roe as Managing Director, AMEA.

• Australia & New Zealand are led by Nathan McLay as Managing Director.

The combination of VMG and Downtown brings together two of the most comprehensive and innovative solutions for the independent community, and today the organization also confirms key global leadership across its suite of services, technology and product strategy.

The following executives will report to Myers and Pastor:

• Jeremy Kramer continues as EVP, Global Marketing

• Zack Gershen continues as EVP, Global Commercial & Digital Strategy

The following executives report to Virgin Music Group COO Pieter Van Rijn:

• Tom Allen has been named as Chief Technology Officer, VMG

• Christiaan Kröner has been named EVP, Global Operations, VMG

• Molly Neuman continues as President, CD Baby

• Emily Stephenson continues as President, Downtown Music Publishing

• David Driessen has been named Chief Product Officer, VMG

• Matt Sawin has been named EVP, Physical & Direct-to-Fan Growth, VMG

• Gareth Mellor has been named as SVP, Communications & Brand Strategy, VMG

Former Downtown Artist & Label Services President Ben Patterson will lead a new premier artist-focused enterprise in collaboration with VMG.

Pieter van Rijn, COO, VMG said: “We’ve brought together an exceptional group of leaders with a shared belief: artists and entrepreneurs deserve the strongest possible partner. Through the skills and technology of the combined organization, we will give more great music the chance to break through and more creative businesses the platform to thrive.”