Warren Zeiders, Glen Powell, Rob McElhenney And Tony Cavalero Invest In The Premier Lacrosse League

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – New York-based Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) has closed a $100 million Series E funding round, marking the largest capital raise in professional lacrosse history. The round was led by Ares funds and Joe Tsai, with additional minority investment from ESPN and a group of high-profile investors including actor, writer and producer, Glen Powell, Co-chairman of Wrexham A.F.C., actor and producer, Rob McElhenney, country music singer and songwriter, Warren Zeiders and actor, Tony Cavalero.

As part of the deal, Ares executive Jim Miller will join the league’s board, while Powell will take on a Creative Advisor role, working with founders Paul and Mike Rabil to expand the league’s presence, including bringing teams to Texas.

The new funding will focus on expanding media distribution and storytelling, growing sponsorships, investing further in the Women’s Lacrosse League (WLL), and increasing access to youth participation. The investment comes as the sport builds momentum ahead of its return to the Olympics at LA28.

Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO, said: “Lacrosse is entering one of the most important periods in its history. With the Olympics on the horizon, we have an opportunity to introduce the sport to a new generation of fans and athletes around the world. Our focus is on building the infrastructure to support that growth through elite competition, broader distribution, youth participation, and a stronger professional ecosystem.”

Joe Tsai added: “The PLL is one of the most exciting growth-stage scaling stories I’ve seen. Mike and Paul have built a business with incredible trajectory, from accelerating media reach to a credible sponsorship platform to exponential fan engagement. The story of lacrosse as the fastest sport on two feet is finally being told around players who bring grit, skill and flair to the field. The PLL has built a forward-looking model that resonates with both fans and partners. I’m excited to continue my support for this extraordinary founders-led enterprise.”

Jim Miller said: “We’re thrilled to invest in the PLL at a defining moment for the league and the sport. Lacrosse has tremendous momentum, world-class athletes and a deeply engaged fanbase, creating exciting opportunities across media rights, live events and broader fan engagement. We look forward to supporting Mike, Paul and the entire team with scaled institutional capital to help advance the league’s next chapter of growth and innovation.”

Paul Rabil added: “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Ares, Joe Tsai, and this suite of strategic and passionate investors. It’s a powerful signal when the most respected investors in sports believe not only in where lacrosse is today, but in where it’s going. And to bring a former player now transcendent actor like Glen Powell onto our ownership group, paired with Wrexham owner, actor and producer, Rob McElhenney – among other entertainers – will make a big difference in our brand and storytelling efforts.”

Glen Powell said: “Lacrosse has the ingredients to become one of the most exciting growth stories in sports. I’m thrilled to invest in the PLL and WLL and help bring professional lacrosse to the forefront of culture. Starting with my home state of Texas.”

ESPN’s involvement strengthens its role as both a broadcast partner and investor, as the league continues to grow its audience. The PLL and WLL seasons are currently airing across ESPN platforms and ABC.