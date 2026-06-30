Winamp Escalates AI Battle With New Suno Copyright Lawsuit

BRUSSELS, BEL (CelebrityAccess) – Winamp Group has stepped up its legal challenge against AI music companies, filing a new copyright lawsuit against generative AI startup Suno just days after launching a similar case against Nvidia.

The action was brought by Winamp’s licensing subsidiary Jamendo in a U.S. federal court in Massachusetts, marking the second legal complaint the company has filed in under two weeks as part of a wider push to defend its intellectual property.

According to the filing, Jamendo alleges that Suno used its music catalog and related data without authorization to train artificial intelligence systems. The lawsuit includes claims for copyright infringement, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and unfair business practices. At the center of the case is the MTG‑Jamendo dataset, a collection of more than 55,000 tracks originally compiled for research use. Jamendo says the dataset was made available only for non-commercial purposes and requires a paid license for commercial use, arguing that Suno’s alleged use falls outside those terms and amounts to “willful” infringement.

The company is seeking damages as well as an injunction, with potential statutory penalties of up to $150,000 per infringed work if willful infringement is proven under U.S. copyright law.

The lawsuit follows closely on the heels of Jamendo’s case against Nvidia, which similarly accuses the tech giant of training audio AI models on its music without permission.

In a statement to Yahoo, the company said, “The filing of this complaint marks another important step in Jamendo’s efforts to protect the rights of artists in an environment where artificial intelligence is transforming the music industry.”