Artists First Launches Music Division, Names Carmen Murray To Lead New Venture

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Talent management and production company Artists First is expanding its business with the launch of a dedicated Music Division, appointing veteran entertainment executive Carmen Murray to lead the new operation.

Murray will serve as the division’s founding advisor, overseeing strategy, artist development, intellectual property opportunities, and brand partnerships, while helping to bridge Artists First’s work across music, film, television, and sports. She will also collaborate with longtime business partner Michael Michel as the company builds out its music operations.

“I’ve worked closely with Carmen for many years and have seen firsthand her ability to deliver results across multiple areas of the entertainment industry,” said Artists First Chairman Peter Principato and CEO E. Brian Dobbins in a joint statement. “She has an extraordinary reputation and a collaborative approach that aligns with our culture. As we continue to grow, we’re sharply focused on opportunities that create genuine synergy across the company to expand what’s possible for our clients. Carmen is uniquely positioned to help us do that.”

Murray brings more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment business. As founder and co-CEO of TITLE 9, she has negotiated recording, publishing, and brand partnership deals while creating opportunities across music, film, television, technology and sports. Throughout her career, she has worked with companies including Universal Music Publishing Group, Def Jam Recordings, Motown Records, Epic Records, Atlantic Records, Warner Chappell Music, and Roc Nation.

“Artists First has built an extraordinary reputation by championing talent and fostering long-term creative careers,” Murray said. “I am honored to help lead the launch of the Music Division and create new opportunities at the intersection of music, entertainment, sports, and brands. Throughout my career, I have seen that the greatest opportunities are created when creative communities unite around a common purpose.”