Firebird Music Launches $750 Million Catalog Investment Fund

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Firebird Music has launched a new $750 million music rights investment platform backed by global investment manager Ares Management and merchant bank The Raine Group, providing the company with significant capital to acquire music catalogs and invest in artists and independent labels.

The new fund will target recorded music and publishing catalogs, as well as royalty streams and other music-related assets. Firebird said the capital will also support long-term partnerships with artists, songwriters and entrepreneurs as the company continues to expand its presence in the music rights market.

Founded in 2022 by former Ticketmaster executive Nathan Hubbard and music industry veteran Nathan Lansky, Firebird has quickly grown into a music investment and management company with interests spanning artist management, publishing, recorded music and catalog acquisitions. The company has completed investments in several independent music businesses while building a roster of artist and entrepreneur partnerships.

“We’re building Firebird to be the best long-term home for artists, entrepreneurs and music assets,” Hubbard said in announcing the new investment platform. “This capital allows us to continue pursuing opportunities with partners who share our vision for the future of the music business.”

The investment comes as competition for music rights remains strong, even as catalog valuations have begun to stabilize following several years of record-breaking acquisitions. Investors continue to view music royalties as attractive long-term assets because of the industry’s steady growth in streaming revenue and expanding licensing opportunities across film, television, gaming and social media. (Reuters)

Ares Management has become an increasingly active investor in entertainment and intellectual property, while The Raine Group has advised and invested in numerous music, media and sports companies over the past decade. Their backing gives Firebird additional resources to compete for high-profile catalogs and strategic investments across the global music industry.