Jury Orders Chris Brown To Pay Nearly $13 Million In Dog Attack Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A Los Angeles jury has ordered Chris Brown to pay nearly $13 million in damages to a former housekeeper who was severely injured by one of the singer’s dogs at his California home in 2020.

The verdict follows a two-week trial stemming from a lawsuit filed by Maria Avila, who alleged she was mauled by Brown’s 200-pound Caucasian shepherd, Hades, while taking out the trash at his Tarzana residence. The attack left Avila with permanent facial disfigurement, nerve damage, mobility issues and emotional trauma after multiple surgeries and skin grafts.

Jurors awarded Avila $12.9 million in damages for negligence. Her sister, Patricia Avila, who witnessed the aftermath of the attack, was awarded $885,000 for emotional distress, while Maria’s husband, Oscar Olivo, received $50,000 for loss of consortium.

As reported by People.com, Brown admitted partial responsibility under California’s dog-bite laws but argued he had warned Maria and Patricia to avoid going outside without security because the dogs were aggressive. The sisters disputed that claim, testifying they were never given such a warning. Brown also maintained the dog was used for security at the property rather than being a family pet.

During his testimony, Brown said he found Avila seriously injured after the attack but left the property before first responders arrived on the advice of his manager to avoid what he described as a “media circus.” Brown said his security personnel remained on the scene and contacted emergency services.

The lawsuit was originally filed in 2021 and reached trial after years of legal proceedings, including an earlier mistrial. Avila had sought up to $90 million in damages. Following the verdict, attorneys representing the family said they were pleased the jury held Brown accountable after more than five years of litigation.

The civil judgment comes as Brown is currently touring North America and ahead of a separate criminal trial in the United Kingdom later this year related to an alleged 2023 nightclub assault. Brown has pleaded not guilty in that case.