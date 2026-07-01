Kybba And Tribal Kush Sign Publishing Agreement With BMG

HILVERSUM (CelebrityAccess) – Kybba and Tribal Kush, two of the leading creative forces behind the internationally growing Basshall genre, have signed global publishing deals with BMG. In addition, the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Basshall Movement, the music platform and label founded by Kybba.

The agreements bring together BMG, Kybba, Tribal Kush and Basshall Movement at a time of significant international growth for the Basshall sound, which blends dancehall, Caribbean, Afro, Latin and electronic music influences and has built a global audience across streaming platforms, social media and live events. The partnership with Basshall Movement will create additional opportunities to identify, develop and support emerging songwriters, producers and artists across the platform’s growing international network.

Kybba said: “For years we’ve been moving Basshall Movement from the underground to the world stage. Partnering with BMG gives us the team to protect the music and push it further.“

Tribal Kush added: “They respect the culture and they understand what we’re trying to do with Basshall. More music, more moves, no compromise.“

Levy Isabella, Managing Director, Benelux & Scandinavia, BMG, said: “We’ve wanted to work with both Kybba and Tribal Kush for a long time because of their unique sound and vision, and we’re proud to welcome them to the BMG roster. Beyond that, Basshall Movement will serve as a platform to discover and develop both emerging and established talent. We already have several exciting new signings in the pipeline, so stay tuned.“

Kybba, originally from Salento, Italy, and now based in Amsterdam, has become one of the most prominent figures driving the global expansion of the Basshall sound. He commands a combined follower count of 4.8 million across his core platforms. His recent work includes the “Ba Ba Bad” remix, featuring Ryan Castro alongside Sean Paul and Busy Signal. This global phenomenon has surpassed 500 million combined streams and views across platforms, becoming a No. 1 hit in Colombia. His latest single “Se Le Ve” features Spanish sensation Bad Gyal, alongside Ryan Castro and Colombian up-and-coming star TopBoy TGR.

Amsterdam-based duo Tribal Kush have played a central role in shaping the genre through both their own releases and their work as producers. Their breakout single “Bad“ has generated more than 115 million Spotify streams and over 180 million YouTube views, while their production credits include Carlos Vives’ Latin Grammy-winning Cumbiana II, a Grammy nomination for Major Lazer’s “Bam Bam,“ and most recently Myke Towers’ Island Boyz, nominated for Album of the Year at the 2026 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards. BASSHALL is a dominant, vertically integrated music ecosystem and the world’s premier amplifier for genre-bending urban sounds. The 360-degree powerhouse comprises Basshall Records, the Basshall YouTube content channel, Basshall live events – including a two-day festival at De Ven, near Amsterdam this August – and now Basshall Publishing, with a combined social reach of over 4 million followers.