Pitbull Fans To Attempt Guinness World Record For Largest Gathering Wearing Bald Caps

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Pitbull’s devoted fanbase, affectionately known as the “Bald E’s,” will attempt to make history next week by setting a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.

The record attempt will take place on July 10 during Pitbull’s headlining performance at American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London. Thousands of fans are expected to don bald caps, sunglasses and suits in tribute to the rapper’s signature look, continuing a fan tradition that has become a viral sensation at his concerts worldwide.

The phenomenon began several years ago as concertgoers started dressing like Mr. Worldwide, with the trend exploding across social media as more fans embraced the playful tribute. Pitbull later dubbed his followers “The Bald E’s,” and the movement has since become one of the most recognizable fan traditions in live music.

The official Guinness World Records attempt was inspired in part by BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James, who suggested the idea after seeing thousands of fans arrive at Pitbull’s UK shows dressed in bald caps. Pitbull quickly embraced the challenge, encouraging fans to help him make history.

“Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives,” Pitbull said when announcing the attempt. “I appreciate the love, I appreciate the commitment, I appreciate the support and more than anything, I just want to say thank you, Dale!”

The event will also be streamed live worldwide on Pitbull’s official YouTube channel, allowing fans who can’t attend in person to take part virtually. Produced by Live Nation, the broadcast will feature commentary, fan interviews, behind-the-scenes coverage and live performance footage, culminating with the official Guinness World Records adjudication if the attempt is successful. Jamie Laing, Jack Remmington and Heather McMahan will serve as hosts for the livestream.

The July 10 performance is part of Pitbull’s ongoing I’m Back Tour, which has already sold more than two million tickets across 27 countries and continues to build on the global popularity of one of live music’s most enthusiastic fan communities.