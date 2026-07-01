Rush Postpones Texas Shows After Geddy Lee Diagnosed With Laryngitis And Bronchitis

FORT WORTH, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Rush has postponed two shows on its Fifty Something Tour after frontman Geddy Lee was diagnosed with laryngitis and bronchitis.

The band announced Tuesday that its June 30 performance at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth has been rescheduled for July 11, while the July 2 show has been moved to July 13. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, and fans who cannot attend can request refunds through their original point of purchase.

In a statement shared on social media, Rush said the decision was made with fans in mind.

“This is incredibly disappointing for all of us,” the band wrote. “We know many of you have made travel plans and have been counting down the days to these shows. Please know this decision was not made lightly. After more than 50 years of touring, we’ve always believed that if we’re going to step on stage, we owe you the very best performance we can give—and right now, that simply isn’t possible.”

Guitarist Alex Lifeson also addressed fans in a video, explaining that Lee’s condition had worsened before showtime.

“We came for soundcheck today, and he could barely speak, let alone sing,” Lifeson said. “We can’t do a show that’s not 100%. That’s our responsibility to you, and we live by that.”

The postponements mark the latest setback for the Fort Worth run. The original June 24 opening show had already been pushed back because of travel and border-related delays following the band’s performances in Mexico City. That rescheduled July 2 date has now been postponed as well due to Lee’s illness.

The Fifty Something Tour marks Rush’s first tour in 11 years and the band’s first since the 2020 death of drummer Neil Peart. Founding members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are joined by acclaimed drummer Anika Nilles, with the tour celebrating more than five decades of Rush’s music and legacy. Despite the postponements, the band is expected to resume the tour once Lee has fully recovered.