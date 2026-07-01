The Braymores Sign With Red Light Management And ROAM Artists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (vip-booking) – Chicago indie rock band The Braymores have signed with Red Light Management for management and ROAM Artists for worldwide booking representation.

Formed in 2022, the four-piece released the debut EP Talking to Trees in 2023, followed by the first full-length album Who You’d Have Been in 2024. The band is currently preparing the release of its second album, When The Lights Went Out.

The Braymores’ current line-up comprises vocalist and guitarist Matt Tilles, guitarist Keegan Melaniphy, drummer Russell Oren and bassist Connor Kohanzo.

The band is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer, as well as the Mile of Music Festival. Additional headline dates include shows at venues in Denver, Fort Collins, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles as part of an extensive summer and autumn touring schedule.

Brandon Hughes of ROAM Artists said the agency looks forward to supporting the band’s continued growth as a live act in partnership with Red Light Management.

Neil Mason of Red Light Management said The Braymores have built their career independently, developed a loyal fanbase, and are well positioned for their next phase with a new album and an extensive touring schedule.