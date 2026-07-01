Victor Willis, Village People Frontman And Co-Writer Of “Y.M.C.A.,” Dies At 74

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Victor Willis, the founding lead singer of Village People and the unmistakable voice behind disco anthems including “Y.M.C.A.,” “Macho Man” and “In the Navy,” has died following a short but aggressive illness. He was 74. His death was confirmed Tuesday by his wife, Karen Huff-Willis, and the band, who asked for privacy as the family mourns.

Born on July 1, 1951, in Dallas, Texas, Willis began his career singing gospel before studying theater and appearing in Broadway productions, including *The Wiz*. His life changed in 1977 when French producers Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo recruited him to help launch Village People, a concept group inspired by the colorful characters of New York’s Greenwich Village. Willis became the group’s lead vocalist, often performing as either the policeman or naval officer while co-writing many of the songs that would define the disco era.

Village People quickly became one of the biggest acts of the late 1970s, selling millions of records worldwide with hits including “Y.M.C.A.,” “Macho Man,” “In the Navy,” and “Go West.” Their blend of infectious dance music, theatrical costumes and larger-than-life stage personas made them international stars and cemented their place in pop culture history. “Y.M.C.A.” would go on to become one of the most recognizable songs ever recorded, earning induction into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for its cultural significance.

Willis left Village People in 1980 amid personal and professional struggles that included substance abuse and legal issues. After years away from the spotlight, he rebuilt his life, returned to performing and fought a lengthy legal battle to reclaim ownership rights to many of the songs he co-wrote. In 2015, a jury awarded him a 50% ownership interest in several Village People classics, including “Y.M.C.A.,” marking a significant victory for songwriter rights. He rejoined Village People in 2017 and remained the group’s only original member through the final years of his life.

In recent years, Willis found himself back in the headlines as “Y.M.C.A.” experienced a resurgence in popularity after being played at political rallies and sporting events around the world. Although he frequently stated that he did not write the song as a “gay anthem,” he also acknowledged its lasting connection to the LGBTQ+ community and said he respected the many meanings listeners found in the music.

Willis remained active on the road almost until the end of his life, touring with Village People throughout 2025 and into 2026. His performances continued to draw fans from multiple generations, underscoring the enduring appeal of songs that have become staples at weddings, sporting events and celebrations around the world.

Victor Willis leaves behind a catalog that helped define the disco era and transcend it. More than four decades after their release, the songs he helped create remain fixtures of popular culture, continuing to unite audiences on dance floors around the globe.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Huff-Willis.

RIP.