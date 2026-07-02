Celebrate 250 years of freedom with exclusive savings on CelebrityAccess annual memberships. Offer ends July 10.

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- SPOTIFY CHARTS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Jul
11
2026
|
Minnesota Country Club Festival
|
Jul
17
2026
|
Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival
|
Jul
18
2026
|
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
|
Aug
02
2026
|
TD Coliseum
|
Sep
25
2026
|
Ohana Festival
Starjunk 95 - Jan Winkel
Harvey Street - Garrett Wilson
Supertaste - Luke Washburn
The Saint Cecilia - Matt Washburn
Winyah - Caleb Coker
anberlin - Joe Booley
Bayside - Joe Booley
Dead Butterflies - Joe Booley
scro - Joe Booley
TRAVO - Tyler Hodges
P.E.E. - Kameron Salek
Ana Cristina Cash - Rebecca Warfield
The Black Keys - Jason Murray
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
2
|1
|3
|4
|37,091,551
2
1
|1
|1
|10
|34,460,045
3
1
|1
|2
|22
|32,367,995
4
New
|4
|—
|1
|32,277,135
5
–
|2
|5
|48
|31,799,436
6
1
|6
|7
|19
|28,608,645
7
1
|3
|6
|21
|28,369,573
8
|
1
|
Save My Love
Kygo
|
2
|
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Taylor Swift
|
3
|
Dark Matter
Pearl Jam
|
4
|
HERicane
Lucky Daye
|
5
|
Teka (with Peso Pluma)
DJ Snake
|
6
|
REBEL
Anne Wilson
|
7
|
Define My Name
Nas
|
8
|
Wasteland, Baby! (Special Edition)
Hozier