ADA Central Europe Announces Partnership With Indie Label Aim Music

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) – ADA Central Europe, the distribution and label services division of Warner Music Central Europe, has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with AIM Music, a newly founded Berlin-based independent label operating at the intersection of many genres, including hypertechno, German rap, and more.

Founded by music manager Patrick Thiede, producer and artist Fae August, songwriter Leon Israel, and recording artist GWENDO, AIM Music, short for Alles ist möglich (Anything is Possible), is built around a single principle: artist-first over short-term hype. The founding team, along with Lena Delabre and Noémie Mucha, brings together a rare combination of creative depth and industry infrastructure.

The team has credits spanning over a million streams across artists, with Fae Augusts’ production credits including Milano, Lune, and Morpheuz, and Leon Israel’s songwriting credits across Monet192, Sampagne, Finch, Esther Graf, Kauta, and more.

The partnership launches on July 3rd with a dual-single rollout. GWENDO debuts “FUßFOTO FREESTYLE (INTRO)”, opening a high-energy new chapter following her critically received March 2026 album </3 and her chart breakthrough “LOV” with Berlin rapper Lacazette, which reached No. 10 on the Official German Single Charts and held the No. 1 cover position on Spotify’s Deutschrap Brandneu playlist. Alongside her, Brandenburg duo marlo.mp4 & ViruzZ, known for the viral track “Stabiler Ossi”, release their first project under the ADA umbrella.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADA Central Europe will provide comprehensive global distribution, streaming strategy, and tailored marketing support across AIM’s full roster.

Jean-Sébastien Permal, SVP A&R, Warner Music Central Europe & EMEA, says: “AIM Music is exactly the kind of label we want to partner with – founder-led, culturally rooted, and built around artists who have real audiences. The German hypertechno and rap scenes are producing some of the most energetic, streaming-native music in Europe right now, and AIM is at the centre of that. This partnership is about giving a team with genuine taste and operational instinct access to the infrastructure to scale it.”

GWENDO and Patrick Thiede, Co-Founders, AIM Music added: “We know that what’s meant for us won’t miss us, and so are excited for everything this partnership has in store. We are grateful for Warner Music’s trust and very much look forward to this collaboration. Anything is possible!”