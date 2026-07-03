Duncan Smith Joins ROAM As Senior Agent

LONDON (vip-booking) – Global live booking agency ROAM has appointed Duncan Smith as Senior Agent, strengthening the company’s artist roster and international representation.

Smith joins ROAM from Earth Agency, bringing a roster that includes Angine de Poitrine, MJ Lenderman, Wednesday, Getdown Services, Lime Garden and Racing Mount Pleasant.

Smith has worked in the live music industry for more than 15 years, beginning at the Boileroom venue in Guildford while also working as a producer for BBC Introducing. He later became the venue’s in-house booker before moving to the Royal Albert Hall and subsequently holding agency roles at Pitch & Smith, Playbook Artists and Earth Agency.

During his agency career, Smith has worked with developing artists including MJ Lenderman, Wednesday and Getdown Services, helping build their live profiles from grassroots venues to headline shows at London’s Roundhouse, alongside appearances at festivals including Glastonbury Festival, Primavera Sound, Green Man Festival, Øyafestivalen, Way Out West, Rock en Seine, All Points East and Pukkelpop.

Smith has represented Angine de Poitrine since December 2025 and has overseen the Canadian duo’s expanding live schedule across the UK and Europe, including two sold-out shows at London’s Troxy scheduled for October 2026. The act is due to perform more than 100 shows this year.

Already represented in the US, Mexico and South America by John Bongiorno and Ethan Berlin, Angine de Poitrine will now be represented by ROAM in all territories outside Canada.

Smith said: “Having worked with much of the ROAM team across my career, I have been a long-time admirer of their stellar roster, reputation and approach to the business. The company’s commitment to discovering, nurturing and developing talent from first shows to global touring is outstanding. Combining this with the singular depth of support they provide to artists on a worldwide scale, without compromising their longtime ethos, and I am in no doubt it will be a fantastic home for my artists.”

Alex Bruford, Partner at ROAM, added: “We first worked with Duncan over a decade ago, when he was cutting his teeth as a grassroots promoter at The Boileroom in Guildford. His passion for discovering and developing exceptional new artists was evident from the very beginning. Since becoming an agent, he has channelled that same instinct to build a world-class roster and a reputation that speaks for itself. His ethos and approach are a natural fit for what we do at ROAM, and we are delighted to welcome him to the company.”

Launched in September 2025, ROAM operates from six offices worldwide with more than 80 employees representing over 900 artists. The company was named Booking Agency of the Year at the 2025 LIVE Awards.