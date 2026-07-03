Judge Declines Early Ruling In Reggaeton Copyright Case Involving Bad Bunny, Karol G, And Dozens More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A federal judge has declined to issue an early ruling in a copyright lawsuit that has the potential to reshape the reggaeton genre, allowing claims against Bad Bunny, Karol G, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Pitbull, and dozens of other artists and music companies to continue toward trial.

The lawsuit was filed by Jamaican producers Cleveland “Clevie” Browne and the estate of the late Wycliffe “Steely” Johnson, who allege that the signature “dembow” rhythm used throughout reggaeton originated with their 1989 instrumental track “Fish Market.” According to the complaint, that rhythm was later incorporated into Shabba Ranks’ “Dem Bow” before becoming the rhythmic foundation for countless reggaeton recordings over the past three decades.

The defendants argued that the plaintiffs were attempting to claim ownership of a musical style rather than protect a specific copyrighted work. However, U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. determined that it would be premature to decide those issues before the factual record is fully developed. As a result, the case will continue through discovery rather than being dismissed at this stage.

The case includes more than 100 defendants, among them artists, producers, publishers and record labels. If the plaintiffs ultimately prevail, the decision could have far-reaching implications for one of Latin music’s most recognizable rhythmic patterns and how copyright law is applied to foundational musical elements.

For now, the court has not determined whether any artist infringed the plaintiffs’ copyrights. Instead, the judge ruled only that the claims raise enough factual and legal questions to warrant further litigation, leaving the merits of the case to be decided at a later stage.