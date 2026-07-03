Scooter Braun Exits HYBE Board

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Scooter Braun has officially stepped down from HYBE’s board of directors, marking the end of his formal leadership role with the South Korean entertainment company five years after it acquired his Ithaca Holdings business in a landmark $1.05 billion deal.

The move follows Braun’s departure as CEO of HYBE America last year, when he handed day-to-day leadership of the company’s U.S. operations to Isaac Lee while remaining on HYBE’s board and serving as a senior advisor to Chairman Bang Si-hyuk. With his resignation from the board, Braun no longer holds an executive or governance position within the company.

His exit from the board comes as HYBE continues reshaping its leadership structure under Isaac Lee, who has overseen the company’s operations across the Americas since taking over as chairman and CEO of HYBE America in 2025.

Braun, who retired from artist management in 2024 to focus on his executive responsibilities, became one of the music industry’s most influential — and controversial — executives during a career that included managing artists such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, and The Kid LAROI. He also remained at the center of industry discussion following the 2019 acquisition of Big Machine Label Group, which included the master recordings of Taylor Swift’s first six studio albums.