Warner Music Finland Acquires Mökkitie Records’ Catalog And Publishing Rights

HELSINKI (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Finland and Mökkitie Records today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Mökkitie Records’ extensive music catalog and associated publishing rights will transfer to Warner Music.

Founded in 2012 following singer-songwriter Arttu Wiskari’s breakthrough with the mega-hits “Mökkitie” and “Tuntematon potilas,” Mökkitie Records has evolved into a significant player within the Finnish music industry. Operating in close collaboration with Warner Music for nearly a decade, the label has been the driving force behind all of Wiskari’s albums and also developed a formidable roster that includes top-tier Finnish talent such as Erika Vikman, Mira Luoti, and Olli Halonen.

Mökkitie Records’ artists, founding members, and key personnel will officially join Warner Music Finland and its broader network:

• Arttu Wiskari has signed a new multi-year artist agreement with Warner Music Finland.

• The award-winning Janne Rintala will continue as a key creative force in the songwriting teams, as well as extensively in other artist projects.

• Olli Saksa, who served as Managing Director of Mökkitie, will bring his expertise to WM Finland’s A&R team, bringing his proven track record of talent development to the wider roster.

• And hit producer Mika Laakkonen will focus in the future on both studio work and leading the new Katutaso label. Warner Music and Katutaso signed a distribution agreement in the spring of 2026, which further deepens the creative cooperation between the parties.

Ramona Forsström, Managing Director of Warner Music Finland, says: “Mökkitie Records has an exceptional track record in the Finnish industry, genuinely shaping the domestic music scene with its distinctive, story-driven approach. Having witnessed its success story up close for years, this acquisition is a natural milestone in our long-term partnership. I’m delighted to continue our close cooperation with the Mökkitie team. Their A&R instincts and ability to cultivate stellar musical talent are first-class, and we highly value the opportunity to integrate their expertise into our operations.”

Olli Saksa, Managing Director of Mökkitie Records, adds: “Our nine-year label collaboration with Warner Music has yielded countless releases, signings, live shows, and chart-topping hits. Transferring this incredible catalog and legacy to Warner Music is the natural next step in our shared evolution. We’re collectively energized about the future and look forward to what we can achieve in the coming years.”