Jonathan Shank Appointed SVP Of Global Programming At Live Nation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has appointed veteran touring entertainment executive Jonathan Shank as Senior Vice President of Global Programming. This newly created role expands the company’s reach into family entertainment, immersive experiences, and other live programming beyond traditional concerts.

Shank brings more than three decades of experience producing and touring live entertainment around the world. In his new position, he will lead the development and production of new programming across Live Nation’s global venue network, with an emphasis on experiential attractions and family-focused entertainment.

Before joining Live Nation, Shank served as CEO of Terrapin Station Entertainment, the Sony Music Entertainment-owned live production company he founded in 2009. Under his leadership, Terrapin Station developed and toured a wide range of family and branded productions, including Disney Jr. Live On Tour, Peppa Pig Live!, CoComelon Live!, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!, and other stage productions that reached audiences across North America and internationally.

Earlier in his career, Shank held executive roles at Red Light Management and worked extensively in artist management and touring, helping develop live entertainment strategies across multiple genres.

“This is a really exciting opportunity to work alongside Live Nation leadership to build out this vertical and division and help the company excel in non-traditional entertainment,” Shank said in announcing the move.

The new division is expected to focus on expanding Live Nation’s portfolio of family entertainment, touring exhibitions and immersive productions while leveraging the company’s global network of venues, promoters and partners.

Shank’s appointment comes as Live Nation continues to broaden its business beyond concerts, reflecting growing demand for live experiences that appeal to audiences of all ages while creating new opportunities for promoters, venues and intellectual property owners.