Spinnin’ Records Announce New Leadership Team

AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) – Spinnin’ Records, the world’s leading dance and electronic music label, today announced a significant reinforcement of its leadership team. Marco Pantuso has been promoted to the newly created role of General Manager, and Frederick Pranger has been elevated to Head of A&R.

Both executives will be based at the Amsterdam Music Harbour, Warner Music Group’s state-of-the-art regional hub. In his new role, Pantuso will oversee Spinnin’ Records’ global operations, artist development pipeline and marketing strategies. He will report directly to Niels Walboomers, President, Warner Music Central Europe and Spinnin’ Records. Pranger will lead the label’s global A&R strategy, reporting to Pantuso to nurture its roster.

Pantuso steps into the General Manager role following more than a decade in senior positions within Warner Music, where he has been responsible for major international campaigns and the career development of powerhouse artists including Alok, CYRIL, David Guetta, Diplo, HUGEL, Marten Lou, Robin Schulz, Ofenbach, and Tiësto, among others. Since WMG acquired Spinnin’ in 2017, Pantuso has worked closely with the label and has served as a vital bridge with the wider Warner Music global network. Most recently, he played a pivotal role in the launch of Spinnin’ Records Germany, successfully expanding the label’s activity in the GSA region.

Pranger brings a rare 360-degree perspective to the Head of A&R role, combining more than 12 years of hands-on experience as an artist, DJ, and producer with a background in law, including a master’s degree in law. As a core member of the Spinnin’ team for the past four years, he’s worked on projects for artists including Afrojack, Alok, Blasterjaxx, CYRIL, David Guetta & Men Machine, and Timmy Trumpet.

Marco Pantuso, General Manager, Spinnin’ Records, says: “Spinnin’ Records has a legendary track record of discovering incredible talent and shaping global culture. Taking on this role after working closely with this amazing team and roster over the years is an immense honour. I want to thank Niels for his trust and strategic vision. Together with Fred and the rest of our exceptional team, we’ll continue to innovate across A&R, push the boundaries of artist development, and amplify our artists’ voices on a truly global scale.”

Frederick Pranger, Head of A&R, Spinnin’ Records, adds: “Spinnin’ is a storied label with deep roots in the dance community, and it’s an incredible privilege to lead our A&R strategy into the future alongside the talented A&R team. My focus will be on nurturing the next generation of electronic dance talent, ensuring our artists have the creative freedom and robust support they need to thrive as we propel Spinnin’ into its new chapter as the best dance label in the world.”

Niels Walboomers, President, Warner Music Central Europe and Spinnin’ Records, concludes: “Marco and Fred live and breathe dance music culture, and their track records speak for themselves. As Spinnin’ continues to break new boundaries, Marco’s strategic vision, deep-rooted industry relationships, and collaborative leadership style make him the ideal executive to steer our day-to-day operations. Coupled with Fred’s unique blend of artist experience and legal acumen, we’ve got a formidable leadership team in place to write the next exciting chapter for Spinnin’ Records.”

Spinnin’ Records remains the premier global destination for dance and electronic music. With a catalogue spanning more than 1,000 artists and an unparalleled digital footprint across social media and streaming platforms, its roster features global icons such as AFROJACK, Alok, Blasterjaxx, CYRIL, David Guetta, Justė, KREAM, KSHMR, Lucas & Steve, MORTEN, RAPHI, The Second Voice, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet, and Ummet Ozcan. Driven by dedicated teams from the U.S. to China, the label continues to make its mark on global charts, sell out festival main stages, and champion the artists defining the sound of tomorrow.