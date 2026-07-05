Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Donate $26 Million To Charities Ahead Of Wedding Celebration

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Before exchanging vows, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made sure their wedding celebration would leave a lasting impact far beyond their guest list.

Ahead of their July 3 wedding, the couple donated a combined $26 million to 20 charitable organizations across the United States, supporting causes ranging from hunger relief and children’s literacy to music education, cancer care and animal welfare. The donations were confirmed by a representative for the couple and reflect communities that have played important roles in both of their lives.

Among the organizations receiving support were City Harvest, Food Bank For NYC, New York Cares, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters – The Community Food Network in Kansas City, Helping Harvest in Pennsylvania, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Feeding America, the ASPCA, Grammy In The Schools, Education Through Music, Answer The Call, Musical Mentors and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Nashville nonprofit The Store, founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, was also among the recipients.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of gratitude from many of the organizations involved.

Paisley and Williams-Paisley issued a joint statement thanking the newlyweds, saying, “We’re truly inspired by Taylor and Travis’s generosity to so many wonderful organizations, and extremely grateful that The Store is included among them. This gift will go a long way toward helping our neighbors facing food insecurity in Nashville. What a beautiful way to celebrate the beginning of a marriage!”

Country icon Dolly Parton also shared her appreciation after learning that her Imagination Library received a $2 million contribution. In a characteristically warm and humorous response, Parton thanked the couple for supporting childhood literacy before joking that she hoped to one day meet their future family, adding that “that is going to be one special baby.”

Several of the nonprofit organizations said the donations arrived unexpectedly and would immediately expand their ability to serve their communities. Food banks across the country noted the timing was especially meaningful during a period of increased demand, while music education programs said the gifts would provide opportunities for thousands of young musicians. Organizations supporting cancer patients and children’s services also described the donations as transformational.

While the wedding itself attracted global attention, the charitable campaign underscored a commitment to giving that has become synonymous with Swift throughout her career. The Grammy-winning singer has repeatedly made headlines for supporting disaster relief, food insecurity initiatives and her touring crews. Kelce has long championed youth education through his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation. Together, the couple chose to mark the beginning of their marriage not with gifts for themselves, but with millions of dollars directed toward organizations helping families, children and communities across the country.