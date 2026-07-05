Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Tie The Knot In Star-Studded Madison Square Garden Wedding

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married, turning their high-profile romance into the wedding heard around the world.

The Grammy-winning superstar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end exchanged vows July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to People, which reported the couple married in a private, star-studded ceremony attended by family, friends and a long list of famous faces.

Swift and Kelce, both 36, wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture looks designed in collaboration with Jonathan Anderson, with Swift also wearing Cartier jewelry and both bride and groom stepping out in custom Christian Louboutin shoes. The celebration included a very Swiftian public touch, with Madison Square Garden’s exterior screens lighting up with a playful “JUST&T MARRIED” message.

The ceremony was officiated by actor and comedian Adam Sandler, while Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as Man of Honor and Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, stood beside him as Best Man. People reported that the couple exchanged lengthy personal vows during the ceremony, which transformed the famed arena into an elaborate wedding setting.

The guest list reflected the couple’s reach across music, sports and Hollywood, with reports naming attendees including Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and several NFL figures. Other outlets reported appearances from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, along with members of the Chiefs organization.

The wedding caps one of pop culture’s most-watched love stories. Kelce first made headlines in 2023 after saying on his “New Heights” podcast that he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during her Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium. What began as a missed bracelet moment turned into one of the most followed celebrity relationships in years, blending stadium tours, NFL Sundays, Super Bowl celebrations and Swift’s very loyal fan base.

For Swifties and football fans alike, the big day was not just a wedding. It was the final boss level of celebrity romance — part love story and part sports crossover. The English teacher DID, in fact, marry the Gym teacher.