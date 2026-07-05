Tommy Hunter, ‘Canada’s Country Gentleman’ And Beloved TV Host, Dies At 89

LONDON, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Tommy Hunter, the legendary country singer and television personality affectionately known as “Canada’s Country Gentleman,” has died. He was 89.

Hunter died on July 2 of natural causes, according to his longtime business manager. His passing marks the end of an era for Canadian country music and television, where his warm personality and decades-long career made him one of the country’s most recognizable entertainers.

Born Thomas James Hunter on March 20, 1937, in London, Ontario, Hunter began his career in 1956 as a cast member of CBC’s Country Hoedown. Nearly a decade later, he launched The Tommy Hunter Show, which aired on CBC from 1965 through 1992. The weekly series became one of Canada’s longest-running music television programs and helped introduce country music to mainstream audiences across North America. During its run, the show featured performances from some of the genre’s biggest names, including Johnny Cash, Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Anne Murray, and an early-career appearance by Shania Twain.

Hunter was credited with elevating country music’s profile on Canadian television. He presented country artists in a polished setting that reflected his belief that the genre deserved the same respect as any other form of popular music. His easygoing style and genuine love of performers made him a trusted host for generations of viewers.

Away from television, Hunter enjoyed a successful recording and touring career spanning more than five decades. He earned three Juno Awards and a Gemini Award, was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, and was appointed to both the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario. In recognition of his impact on Canadian culture, Canada Post also honored him with a commemorative postage stamp.

Hunter retired from touring in 2012 after a farewell concert in his hometown of London, bringing to a close a remarkable career that touched audiences across Canada and beyond.

He is survived by his three children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. The family has requested that, in place of flowers, donations be made to the London Humane Society or another animal rescue organization.