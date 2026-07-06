Bella Figura Co-Founder Alexi Cory-Smith Dies At 58

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Alexi Cory-Smith, co-founder and CEO of independent music rights company Bella Figura Music and a respected executive whose career spanned more than three decades, has died unexpectedly. She was 58.

Bella Figura announced her passing on July 3, calling it a “sudden and unexpected” loss. The company said Cory-Smith’s leadership, creativity and commitment helped shape the business from its launch in 2022 into one of the fastest-growing independent catalog acquisition companies in the music industry.

Cory-Smith co-founded the London-based company alongside Neelesh Prabhu after an accomplished career that included senior leadership roles at BMG. During her time there, she helped oversee the company’s UK repertoire and marketing operations while working with artists including The Rolling Stones, Roger Waters, and numerous songwriters and producers. At Bella Figura, she continued building relationships across the industry, securing catalog acquisitions from acclaimed creators including David Gray and Paul Epworth. Earlier this year, the company revealed it had invested more than $160 million in music rights acquisitions.

In announcing her death, Bella Figura said, “Alexi built Bella Figura Music from the ground up, bringing the vision and passion from a successful career in the music industry. Her leadership, creativity, and unwavering commitment to our team and our work leave a lasting legacy.” The company added that its focus is now on supporting employees while honoring the vision she established.

News of Cory-Smith’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the global music business.

Former BMG executive Laurent Hubert remembered her as “a true mentor to many” who possessed an exceptional ability to identify both creative and executive talent.

Industry analyst and former Spotify chief economist Will Page described her as “a giver not a taker,” adding that he would miss her warmth, wit and generosity.

BPI Chief Executive Dr. Jo Twist said Cory-Smith made a significant contribution to the British music industry and would be deeply missed, while veteran journalist Emmanuel Legrand recalled her enthusiasm, intelligence and determination, calling her a leader who successfully carved out space in an industry where women often faced additional challenges.

No cause of death has been announced. Bella Figura has asked for privacy for Cory-Smith’s family and said additional information will be shared at a later date.

RIP