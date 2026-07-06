Frontiers Label Group Appoints Nils Wasko As Head Of International Label Management

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Frontiers Label Group is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nils Wasko as new Head of International Label Management. A highly respected executive with three decades of experience in the international rock and metal industry, Wasko brings a unique combination of artist development expertise, strategic leadership, and operational excellence that will further strengthen Frontiers Label Group’s global growth and artist-focused vision.

Nils Wasko launched his career in the music industry in 1996 at AFM Records, after graduating from Los Angeles’ renowned Musicians Institute. He remained with the label for an impressive 27 years, serving in a variety of key roles including label manager, A&R, product manager, strategist, system developer, and financial controller.

During his tenure, Wasko signed globally recognized metal artists such as Doro, U.D.O., Masterplan, and Ill Niño, while also developing emerging acts from the ground up into major successes – including Edguy, Avantasia, Orden Ogan, Dynazty, and Brothers of Metal.

After leaving AFM, Wasko joined Reigning Phoenix Music for three years, where he contributed to releases ranging from Kerry King to Opeth and Amorphis, while also helping to build and refine the label’s operational infrastructure.

Music and creativity have always been his passion and driving force – and continue to be so. In 2026, an exciting chapter III begins as he joins the Frontiers Label Group family. Frontiers and Nils Wasko are both looking forward to a productive collaboration, aiming to reach new heights together and shape the future of rock and metal with shared vision and ambition.

Nils commented:

“After spending many years as a label manager and strategist at my previous companies, and having known the Frontiers team for a long time, I was truly honored when Serafino approached me about joining Frontiers Label Group as Head of International Label Management. I am excited to begin this new chapter and look forward to contributing my experience to the continued growth and success of the company. The team’s ambition, vision, and recent achievements – including Megadeth’s No. 1 on the Billboard 200 – demonstrate what is possible when passion and dedication come together. I can’t wait to get started.”

Serafino Perugino, President and Founder of Frontiers Label Group, added: “I have known Nils for many years and have always admired his passion, professionalism, and deep understanding of our business. Throughout his career, he has helped shape the success of countless artists and releases, while earning the respect of everyone he has worked with. Bringing him into the Frontiers Label Group family feels like a natural step, and I am genuinely excited to begin this new chapter together. His contribution will be invaluable as we continue to grow our global presence and build the future of Frontiers.”