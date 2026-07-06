Kevin Herring, Co-President Of Triple Tigers Records Leaves Co-President Role

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Triple Tigers Records today announced that Kevin Herring, co-president of the label, will step down from that position effective immediately. Herring will continue to serve as a strategic advisor during an extended period, focusing on A&R and overall label strategy.

Herring commented, “This is the first step toward retirement for me. I’m grateful for the chance to step back and play a support role that allows me more control of my own schedule, including more time with my wife and grandson, while still coaching staff and fostering artists’ careers with Triple Tigers.”

In making the announcement, Triple 8/Triple Tigers founding partner George Couri said, “This label has the best batting average of achieving radio #1s in country music history. That is because of the team that Kevin put together and led. We are so grateful he’s agreed to stay on in this new capacity.”

Herring began his career in radio in 1981 at WWWW-FM Detroit before moving into promotion, where he held leadership roles at Mercury, Disney’s Lyric Street, Warner Music Nashville, and ultimately Triple Tigers. Over the years, he has been instrumental in the success of countless #1 hits and the careers of superstar artists including Johnny Cash, Toby Keith, Shania Twain, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, and most recently Ella Langley, Russell Dickerson, and Scotty McCreery.