Primary Wave Music Partners With Mike Edwards Of Jesus Jones

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, has announced today its partnership with Mike Edwards, lead singer and songwriter of the twice Grammy-nominated band Jesus Jones. Terms of the deal will see the publisher partner with Edwards on his catalog of music, which includes the band’s debut album, Liquidizer, their sophomore and global breakthrough album, Doubt, and their 2001 release, London. The partnership will also give Edwards access to Primary Wave’s marketing team and publishing infrastructure, including digital strategy, licensing, sync opportunities, and film & TV production.

The deal encompasses Edwards’ biggest hits across much of his repertoire as part of Jesus Jones, including “Right Here, Right Now”, “Real Real Real,”, “Info Freako”, “International Bright Young Thing”, “The Devil You Know” and others. “Right Here, Right Now” from the album Doubt, both together became their breakthrough single and album in the U.S. with the single hitting number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991 and the album going on to sell over 2 million copies globally. The song became the band’s signature tune and was adopted as an anthemic soundtrack for a changing world in the early 1990’s subsequently being adopted by politicians and global leaders years after its release including Hillary Clinton, Greta Thunberg, and others. The song went on to be nominated for a Grammy in 1992 for “Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals,” with Doubt receiving its own Grammy nomination for “Best Alternative Music Album”.

Of the partnership, Mike Edwards said, “I’m both really thrilled and excited to be in partnership with Primary Wave. Thrilled because to my astonishment and pleasure, I’m now sharing space on a roster of enormous talents, true legends of the music industry. Excited because it feels very much as though with Primary Wave, we are at the start of a great working relationship, a relationship that’s using songs from my past but is very much about the future.”

Primary Wave’s Executive VP for UK & Europe, Justin Dowling, adds, “We’re honored to partner with Mike Edwards on his catalog of songs. While Jesus Jones may humbly brand themselves as the “purveyors of fine indie-dance anthems since 1989’, under the hood it’s a little more than that. Mike proved that new fertile ground could be broken in music by marrying up the art of sampling with rock guitars and bringing all that to a global stage and a global audience. Mike is outstanding as both a songwriter and a performer and if that wasn’t enough, has the most unique thing of all, a singing voice so inimitable that it can only be recognized as that of Mike Edwards.