Superstruct Entertainment Appoints Jacqui Harris As UK Managing Director

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Superstruct Entertainment has named veteran live music executive Jacqui Harris as Managing Director of its UK operations, adding another experienced leader as the global festival company continues to strengthen its executive team.

Harris joins Superstruct after nearly two decades with AEG Presents UK, where she most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of UK Touring. During her tenure, she played a key role in the growth and delivery of some of the country’s best-known outdoor events, including All Points East, Eden Sessions Cornwall and American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

In her new role, Harris will oversee Superstruct Entertainment’s UK business, working alongside the company’s portfolio of festivals and live events while supporting continued growth across the market. Superstruct operates more than 80 festivals and live entertainment brands throughout Europe and Australia, including Sónar, Flow Festival, Lost Village, Parookaville and Boardmasters.

Superstruct CEO Alex Mahon welcomed Harris to the company, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Jacqui to the Superstruct team. She is a powerhouse in the live entertainment industry, with a proven track record of scaling world-class festivals and tours. She understands the cultural magic of live music and the importance of creative independence – her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow Superstruct.”

Harris said she has long admired the company’s approach to live events and is eager to begin working with its festival teams.

“I am so excited to be joining Superstruct Entertainment. Having spent my career immersed in the creative and operational world of live events, I have long admired Superstruct’s diverse portfolio and commitment to delivering exceptional fan experiences. I look forward to collaborating with the brilliant festivals in the collective and working with the talented team to build on their successes to date.”

Her appointment marks the latest in a series of senior leadership additions at Superstruct as the company continues expanding under Mahon’s leadership following her appointment as CEO earlier this year.