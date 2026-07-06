Sydney Beach Brand Wins Trademark Fight Against Eminem Over ‘Swim Shady

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) — Sydney-based beach lifestyle company Swim Shady has scored a legal victory over rapper Eminem in an Australian trademark dispute centered on the company’s name.

The Australian Registrar of Trade Marks ruled in favor of Swim Shady, finding that Eminem had not demonstrated sufficient commercial use of his registered “Shady” and “Shady Limited” trademarks across several merchandise categories in Australia. As a result, trademark protection for those marks will be removed from categories including clothing, footwear, bags and certain other merchandise beginning Aug. 1 unless the decision is overturned on appeal.

The dispute began after Swim Shady founders Jeremy Scott and Elizabeth Afrakoff launched their beachwear and accessories company in late 2024. Eminem’s legal team argued the brand name was confusingly similar to his longtime alter ego, Slim Shady, and could lead consumers to believe the products were connected to the rapper.

However, trademark delegate Benjamin Goldsworthy concluded that while “Slim Shady” is closely associated with Eminem as a performer, the evidence did not establish meaningful use of the standalone “Shady” trademarks on merchandise in Australia during the required period. The ruling noted there were only a handful of documented Australian sales and found insufficient evidence that Eminem exercised the level of commercial control necessary to maintain protection for those product categories.

Timing also played a role in the case. Although Eminem has used the Slim Shady persona for decades, he did not file an Australian trademark application for “Slim Shady” until early 2025, after Swim Shady had already entered the market. The artist will retain trademark rights in “Shady” for other categories, including music and entertainment-related goods and services.

In a statement following the decision, Scott said, “Elizabeth and I are delighted with the decision. We’re grateful for the careful consideration the Delegate has given to the evidence and are extremely pleased with the outcome.” He added that while the ruling represents an important step for the company, additional trademark proceedings remain underway.

The Australian case is only one part of a broader international trademark battle. Eminem has also challenged Swim Shady trademark applications in the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan, and his legal team has until July 22 to appeal the Australian ruling.