The Countdown To Rock Werchter 2027 Begins

BELGIUM (CelebrityAccess) – The atmosphere was electric right from the start. Between the Karaoke Singalong Showdown and the wave of euphoria following Belgium’s World Cup win over Senegal, this edition of Rock Werchter couldn’t have kicked off better. There was sunshine, there was energy, and there was a string of standout performances from the likes of Zwangere Guy, Keo, The Haunted Youth, FKA Twigs, Viagra Boys, Charlotte de Witte, Cory Wong, CMAT, Bleech 9:3, Kaat Van Stralen, Dressed Like Boys, David Byrne, The War On Drugs and The xx. Last night, The Cure brought the curtain down on Rock Werchter 2026.

Elvis Costello and The Warning had to pull out at the last minute due to illness, but Triggerfinger and Alice Mae jumped in and owned their slots. Mumford & Sons had the crowd buzzing with a surprise guest appearance from Pommelien Thijs, teaming up on both Badlands and her own track Atlas. Twenty One Pilots, meanwhile, brought the full show — crowd-surfing, drumming from a sky-high platform, and even pulling Rock Werchter crew member Lowie up on stage with them. One thing didn’t go unnoticed this year: Irish acts were everywhere on the bill. There’s clearly something in the water over in Ireland.

The festival grounds got a reshuffle this year, freeing up 1.5 extra hectares for festivalgoers. That’s not about more visitors or extra tickets, it means more room to move, more breathing space, more places to sit and unwind, and easier flow between stages and zones. In short: everything needed to take the festival experience up a notch.

The most visible changes were the relocation of KluB C and the brand-new stage NEST, while the Smaakfabriek and several partner activation stands were also given new spots.

Behind the scenes, everything ran smoothly. Traffic in and out of the festival flowed well, with barely any congestion reported, though the bike parks were busy as ever. The Red Cross had a quiet festival, logging 5,100 treatments in total.

New this year was RWTV, powered by KBC, giving fans the chance to follow the festival live via Studio Brussel, VRT MAX and VRT Canvas. Anyone who missed a moment — or wants to relive one — can find highlights and recordings of the Secret Sessions on VRT MAX. Proximus is also putting together a 90-minute special featuring the festival’s best moments: Best of the Festivals – Rock Werchter airs from Monday 6 July on Proximus Show Case.

Finally, a heartfelt thank you to all the artists, crew members and volunteers who once again made this edition such a success.

Rock Werchter returns in 2027 on 1, 2, 3 and 4 July.