Universal Attractions Agency Adds Agent Brian Swanson

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Attractions Agency (UAA) has announced the addition of longtime agent Brian Swanson, who will join the agency’s rock & pop division. Brian, who is based out of Monterey, California, becomes the second agent to join UAA in the past month.

Swanson will bring his client roster to UAA, including Smash Mouth, Mike Skill of The Romantics, Mike Dawes, Mariachi Continental de San Diego, and comedian Eddie B. More roster additions will be announced soon.

The announcement of Swanson comes on the heels of longtime Red Hot Chili Peppers agent Trip Brown, who joined UAA last month. Together, the two agents bring a combined total of roughly 20 acts to UAA’s expanding rock & pop division.

Speaking on the addition of Brian Swanson, UAA general manager Nick Martucci said: “Brian is exactly the kind of agent who makes this business better, someone who’s built his career on organic growth, mentorship, and genuine relationships with his artists. His hard work, generosity, and tenacity are a perfect match for the culture we’ve built at UAA, and we’re thrilled to have him join our growing team in UAA’s rock and pop division.”

Swanson joins Universal Attractions Agency after a tenure as a senior agent at Paquin Artists Agency. In a career spanning over 30 years in the music industry, Swanson has also worked at Northstar Artists, Madison House, and Paradigm Talent Agency, as well as on the label side at EMI and Capitol. A Minnesota native, Brian Swanson, a self-described “lifelonger” of the music industry, was also the first talent buyer for Prince’s club, Glam Slam North, which opened in 1989.