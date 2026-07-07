German Artist Manager Mario Mendrzycki Dies At 66

GERMANY (vip-booking) – German music executive Mario Mendrzycki died on 1 July 2026 at the age of 66.

Born in Munich on 16 July 1959, Mendrzycki began his career in the recorded music business as a promotion and product manager for the Clive Davis-founded label Arista at BMG Ariola.

He later joined EMI in Cologne as Director of International A&R and Promotion, where he worked with artists including Tina Turner, Pink Floyd, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones.

Before joining concert promoter Mama Concerts & Rau as managing director and partner in 1998 at the invitation of Marcel Avram, Mendrzycki operated his own company, Triple M Entertainment.

During that period he managed German rock band Bonfire.

Mendrzycki was also involved with artists emerging from the German television talent show Popstars, representing No Angels and Bro’Sis for a period.

He also later worked with Marek Lieberberg Konzertagentur where he promoted tours by Santana, Alicia Keys and Maná across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.