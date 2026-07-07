Harry Styles Breaks World Record With Wembley Stadium Residency

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (GWR), the global authority on record-breaking achievements, has confirmed that Harry Styles and the Together, Together tour has officially achieved a new world record title for the Longest residency by a musician at Wembley Stadium during a single run, after completing 12 shows at the iconic London venue.

The title was secured on Saturday, July 4, 2026, when Styles completed the final show in his record-breaking Wembley Stadium run.

Styles began the residency on June 12th as part of his Together, Together tour, in celebration of his fourth studio album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. He was originally due to play six shows at the iconic venue, before dates were doubled due to extraordinary demand.

The 12-date run saw the Together Together tour overtake the previous record of 10 Wembley Stadium shows, set by Coldplay during their Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025.

Following official verification, Styles and the whole tour crew were presented with the certificate onstage at Wembley Stadium by Official Adjudicator Will Munford. Harry’s team has also arranged for official certificates to be made available to members of the wider tour team, recognising their contribution to the record-breaking Wembley run.

The official Guinness World Records title reads:

The longest residency by a musician at Wembley Stadium during a single run is 12 shows and was achieved by Harry Styles (UK) at Wembley Stadium in London, UK, on 4 July 2026.

Styles is already a Guinness World Records title holder, having previously been recognised after “As It Was” registered 2.28 billion global subscription streams equivalent units across all digital formats in 2022, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

Will Munford, Official Guinness World Records adjudicator, said: “Wembley Stadium is one of the most iconic live music venues in the world, so to achieve the longest residency by a musician there during a single run is an extraordinary achievement.

Styles’ record-breaking 12-date run is a testament to the scale, ambition and cultural impact of his live performances, as well as the incredible connection he has with his fans. It is also brilliant to see Harry & his team recognising the wider tour team with official Guinness World Records certificates, celebrating the huge amount of work that goes into delivering a record-breaking run like this. Record-breaking moments are rarely achieved alone, and this is a true example of what we mean when we say everyone can be part of it. We’re delighted to officially recognise this achievement and celebrate another major title for Harry.”

Harry’s Together, Together tour is scheduled to include 67 shows across seven cities, including Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney.

Together, Together is supporting Choose Love, with whom Harry has partnered for a decade. Choose Love is a responsive humanitarian organization delivering critical aid to those who need it most by working directly with communities. The Wembley shows have also supported the LIVE Trust, with £1 from every ticket sold donated to the industry-led charity, which supports grassroots music across the UK.