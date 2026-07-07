Jermaine Dupri Sues Sony Music For $18 Million In Alleged Unpaid Royalties

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and So So Def Recordings founder Jermaine Dupri has filed an $18 million lawsuit against Sony Music Entertainment, alleging the company underpaid royalties tied to some of the biggest hip-hop and R&B releases of the past three decades.

The breach of contract lawsuit, filed July 6 in federal court in Manhattan, claims Sony engaged in a long-running pattern of underreporting royalties, failing to account for revenue and retroactively altering royalty statements after questions were raised about missing payments. Dupri and his companies, So So Def Recordings and So So Def Productions, are seeking at least $18 million in damages, plus interest, attorneys’ fees and other relief.

According to the complaint, Dupri’s team began investigating potential accounting discrepancies in 2023 after noticing what they believed were significant royalty shortfalls. The lawsuit alleges Sony concealed millions of dollars in royalties generated by recordings from artists including Xscape, Kris Kross, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Bone Crusher, J-Kwon, as well as projects involving Usher and Mariah Carey.

Among the specific claims, Dupri alleges Sony withheld approximately $2.2 million in producer and override royalties connected to Kris Kross’ multi-platinum albums Totally Krossed Out and Da Bomb. The suit also claims nearly $1 million remains unpaid from Xscape’s debut album Hummin’ Comin’ At ‘Cha and alleges additional unpaid royalties from several other So So Def releases spanning more than 30 years.

Neither Sony Music Entertainment nor Dupri’s legal team had publicly commented on the litigation as of Tuesday afternoon.