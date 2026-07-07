Luke Combs Breaks Record At Sweden’s Ullevi Stadium

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN (CelebrityAccess) – 60.826 people were on site in Gothenburg on Saturday evening as Luke Combs kicked off his massive European tour at the iconic Ullevi Stadium. The concert, promoted by Live Nation Sweden, set a new attendance record as the largest country music concert ever held in the Nordic region.

The last time Combs performed in Sweden was at a sold-out Avicii Arena in Stockholm in 2023. Three years later, one of America’s biggest Country music stars returned for a show that will be remembered as one of the greatest nights in Swedish music history. In celebration of the Fourth of July, Ullevi was decorated with American flags, while the crowd embraced the occasion with cowboy hats, boots and flannel shirts.

Combs delivered a world-class performance, once again proving why he is one of the biggest names in music today. The European tour now continues with a stop in Paris on July 7.