Prescription Songs Signs Platinum-Selling Artist And Songwriter Quinn XCII

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS is pleased to announce the signing of platinum-selling artist and songwriter Quinn XCII (pronounced Ninety-Two). Quinn XCII was brought into the company by Prescription Songs A&Rs Christian Conant and Brooke Webster.

Quinn XCII, born Mikael Temrowski, is an artist who has carved out a distinctive lane with his infectious blend of pop, alternative, and genre-bending storytelling–delivered with heart, humor, and unmistakable charm. To date, Quinn XCII has amassed over four billion global streams, earned multiple Platinum singles including “Straightjacket,” “Kings of Summer,” and “Love Me Less,” and Gold-certified hits such as “Stay Next To Me,” “Flare Guns,” “Another Day In Paradise,” “Stacy,” and “Always Been You.” He’s collaborated with a diverse range of artists including Noah Kahan, AJR, Big Sean, Logic, blackbear, Ashe and more, further cementing his cross-genre appeal.

Known for his high-energy live shows and magnetic connection with fans, Quinn has sold over 500,000 tickets as a headliner, sold out Red Rocks Amphitheatre three consecutive years, and performed at top-tier festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Electric Forest, and more.

As a songwriter, Quinn is known for his exceptional lyricism, sharp melodic instincts, and collaborative approach to artist development. He has a unique ability to help artists find their voice while creating songs that feel authentic, conversational, and emotionally impactful. In addition to his own catalog, he has cuts with Jeremy Zucker, Chelsea Cutler, ayokay, Nightly, and ALINA. Recent sessions include Dr. Luke, Peter Fenn, Alexander Stewart, jxdn, Adrien Nunez, Dotan, DallasK, Gino the Ghost, Vibarco, Matt Schuster, Slush Puppy, and Kevian Kraemer.

“It’s an honor to be part of a company that has such a family feel to it with an equal amount of appreciation for songwriters. I’m excited to continue this next chapter of making music alongside such extremely talented executives, artists, and songwriters,” states Quinn XCII.

Prescription Songs A&R Senior Director Christian Conant reflects, “At Prescription Songs, we pride ourselves on working with gifted songwriters and great human beings. Quinn XCII is the gold standard of both! I’m looking forward to championing his continued growth as both a songwriter and artist. Welcome to the family!”

“As a longtime fan of Quinn XCII the artist, I’m incredibly excited to now get the opportunity to work with Quinn XCII the songwriter,” adds Prescription Songs A&R Manager Brooke Webster. “His ability to write songs that are both timeless and deeply relatable is what drew us to him, and we can’t wait to see what this next era has in store.”