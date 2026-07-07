Raffaella Braun Promoted To Co-President Of Triple Tigers Records

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Triple Tigers Records has promoted longtime executive Raffaella Braun to Co-President, elevating the veteran executive to the label’s senior leadership team alongside Co-President Annie Ortmeier.

Braun will report to Founder and Managing Partner George Couri while continuing to oversee radio promotion across the label’s roster. According to MusicRow, she succeeds Kevin Herring, who stepped down from the role on July 6 and will remain with Triple Tigers in an advisory capacity during the leadership transition.

Braun brings more than 15 years of music industry experience to the position. She began her career at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where she rose to the role of booking agent before moving to the label side of the business. She later joined Warner Music Nashville in regional promotion before becoming National Director of Promotion at Triple Tigers in 2019. In 2023, she was promoted to Vice President of Radio Promotion, helping guide the label to 13 of its last 16 No. 1 country radio singles.

Founded in 2016, Nashville-based Triple Tigers Records is a joint venture between The Orchard and Triple 8 Management. The boutique country label has built a reputation for artist development and has produced multiple No. 1 country radio hits while representing artists including Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery, Ian Munsick, Shane Profitt and Ella Langley through its promotion division.