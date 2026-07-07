Rogers Communications To Acquire Remaining Stake In Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Rogers Communications has reached an agreement to acquire the remaining 25% ownership stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), giving the Canadian telecommunications and media company full ownership of one of North America’s most valuable sports and entertainment organizations.

Under the agreement, Rogers will purchase the remaining stake from Kilmer Sports Inc. for approximately C$4.35 billion. The acquisition values MLSE at roughly C$17.4 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, pending approval from the NHL, NBA, MLS, CFL and other customary closing conditions.

The transaction completes Rogers’ consolidation of MLSE ownership after the company acquired BCE Inc.’s 37.5% interest in 2025, increasing its stake to 75%. With the latest deal, Rogers will become the sole owner of the organization, whose portfolio includes the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC, the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, Scotiabank Arena and several other sports and entertainment assets.

Rogers President and CEO Tony Staffieri said “Sports are at the heart of how we connect with Canadians, and this transaction strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional experiences for fans while creating long-term value for our shareholders,” Staffieri said.

The company said it plans to finance the acquisition through committed liquidity and expects the purchase to immediately strengthen its sports and entertainment portfolio. Rogers also announced plans to explore selling a minority interest in its combined sports, media and entertainment assets over the next year while maintaining a controlling ownership position.